Malaysia-Japan relations deepen through values, trust and investment - PM Anwar

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Malaysia’s long-standing ties with Japan are being further fortified beyond investment and technological collaboration, rooted instead in shared values, cultural appreciation, and growing mutual trust, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Reflecting the strength of Malaysia-Japan relations in his special address at the Nikkei Forum Medini Johor 2025 here on Thursday, Anwar said Japan remains an essential partner in Malaysia’s economic and educational landscape, with bilateral ties growing deeper under the leadership of both countries.

“Our ties with Japan are no longer limited to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya,” he said, recalling his engagements with Japanese leaders, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who had listed Johor and the Sarawak Green Hydrogen initiative as part of Japan’s future investment focus.

Anwar recounted his recent visit to Japan, where he delivered a lecture at Keio University and highlighted the intellectual legacy of Japanese scholar Toshihiko Izutsu, who had extensively studied Islamic philosophy and comparative spirituality.

“This deeper cultural and intellectual appreciation will strengthen our friendship for generations to come. In a world where governance and business are often driven by power and greed, we need to revive the spirit of ethics, justice, and humanity in diplomacy and trade,” he said.

He also highlighted that both countries have shown continued commitment to trust-based collaborations in areas such as green energy, artificial intelligence, education and industrial development, with Johor playing a rising role in Malaysia’s global engagements.

Anwar said Malaysia appreciated Japan’s consistency as a development partner and praised the Japanese government’s willingness to engage multilaterally with ASEAN, especially amid global trade tensions such as unilateral tariff impositions.

“The Japan-Malaysia relationship is built on mutual respect and shared purpose. It is this foundation that makes it resilient, not just economically, but also morally and diplomatically,” he said.