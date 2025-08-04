Malaysia launches first waqf for turtle conservation in Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has launched Malaysia’s first waqf dedicated to marine conservation, focusing on endangered turtle species.

The initiative, named ‘Wakaf Kelestarian Alam: Konservasi Penyu Terengganu,‘ aims to strengthen conservation efforts through structured Islamic financing.

During the event, Sultan Mizan also introduced the RHB Sukuk Dana Hafeez, a financial instrument designed to support the waqf programme.

The Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, was also present.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) and RHB Islamic Bank Berhad, formalising their collaboration in implementing the waqf initiative.

UMT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim highlighted the partnership as an innovative way to sustain research and conservation while encouraging public involvement through waqf contributions.

“This initiative aligns with UMT’s commitment to using knowledge and research for ecosystem preservation while promoting sustainable development guided by Islamic economic principles,“ he said.

Datuk Adissadikin Ali, Managing Director of RHB Islamic Bank, stated that the sukuk fund represents a progressive step in waqf financing, offering transparent and inclusive opportunities for contributors to support environmental conservation. - Bernama