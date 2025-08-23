Malaysia launches RM2 billion national armoured vehicle plant in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched Malaysia’s first armoured vehicle manufacturing plant owned by Mildef International Technologies in Sendayan today.

The two billion ringgit facility represents a significant investment in strengthening national defence infrastructure and expanding production capabilities.

Anwar emphasised that local companies like Mildef can substantially reduce reliance on expensive foreign military procurements as outlined in the Defence White Paper.

“The government must invest heavily in defence procurement to ensure greater preparedness, and not rely solely on foreign sources,“ he stated during his official address.

He further stressed the importance of building domestic capability through research and private-sector production with full support from the Defence Ministry and universities.

Anwar acknowledged that while local companies may not cover every sector, specialised areas can be developed through local expertise as demonstrated by Mildef’s armoured vehicle manufacturing success.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun attended the launch ceremony alongside Mildef managing director Datuk Seri Mohd Nizam Kasa.

Mohd Nizam revealed that Mildef has evolved from a small Kajang-based company established twenty years ago into Malaysia’s leading armoured vehicle maintenance and manufacturing specialist.

The company produces Tarantula, the nation’s first high-mobility armoured vehicle, and Ribat, the first light tactical high-mobility vehicle, showcasing local engineering capabilities.

Mildef currently employs one hundred fifty skilled local workers primarily in technical roles with an annual production capacity of at least eighty armoured vehicles and related products.

“This new Mildef facility is part of a long-term strategy to reduce dependence on foreign products and technology, in line with the Defence White Paper’s self-reliance policy,“ Mohd Nizam explained.

He expressed confidence that the facility will enable the government to transition from importing defence products to developing and producing homegrown solutions through local industry collaboration.

Current global geopolitical trends present export opportunities for Mildef products to ASEAN, Europe and the Middle East, potentially driving national economic growth through defence exports. – Bernama