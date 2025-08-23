Malaysia’s moral responsibility to defend Palestine, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending Palestine represents both a moral and spiritual responsibility for Muslims rather than merely an act of sympathy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised this duty as a fundamental rejection of tyranny.

He stated that Malaysia has long been recognised as the moral voice of the world in championing the Palestinian cause.

“Our foreign policy is based on the principle of ‘neutrality with values’, neutral in the politics of major powers but clearly aligned with the values of justice and humanity.”

Mohd Na’im explained that this approach manifests through two complementary channels of hard diplomacy and soft diplomacy.

He highlighted Malaysia’s consistent efforts to raise the Palestinian issue at international forums including the United Nations.

“(In addition) at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Malaysia has called for collective action to stop the violence against Gaza, and even supported the OIC emergency resolution in 2021 condemning the inhumane attacks on Palestinian civilians.”

The minister commended the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations for documenting humanitarian missions through the Gaza 101 Encyclopaedia.

“Documentation such as ‘Gaza 101’ becomes an instrument of narrative diplomacy.”

He noted that the book provides data, project records, photographic evidence and authentic testimonies.

“It can serve as a soft policy document that further strengthens Malaysia’s arguments at the UN, OIC, NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) and other international forums.”

Mohd Na’im added that the publication reflects Malaysia’s nation branding as a moderate Muslim nation championing universal justice.

“This book reinforces Malaysia’s moral authority in the eyes of the world, showing that we do not merely talk, but we act and document the evidence.” – Bernama