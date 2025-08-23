Malaysian youth bowlers Ethan and Muhammad Aiman win Asian gold

CHEERS erupted at the national bowling camp today as the combination of Ethan Damien Goh and Muhammad Aiman Syahin struck Malaysia’s first gold at the 22nd Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships.

The tournament held in Sunway Mega Lanes, Sunway Pyramid saw Ethan and Muhammad Aiman blaze through the lanes by smashing 2,696 pinfalls for gold in boy’s doubles.

They outrolled Kuwait’s Abdulrzzaq Mohamad and Hassan Qasem who settled for silver with 2,611 pinfalls while Eita Saotome and Fumine Suda from Japan recorded 2,594 pinfalls to grab the bronze medal.

The 19-year-old Muhammad Aiman said they were relieved to recover from a slow start and found their rhythm in the middle of the game en route to come out tops today.

“Alhamdulillah, we were able to contribute the first gold medal for Malaysia,” he told reporters after the medal presentation ceremony.

“We dedicate this victory to the coaches, teammates and our families,” he added.

Ethan, 15, said the victory would definitely inspire him to win the second gold in team of four event which kicks off tomorrow until Monday.

In the meantime, another Malaysian pair Wan Muhammad Zarif Ikram and Muhammad Danial Abu Samah finished in 23rd place with 2,265 pinfalls.

Meanwhile, Adelia Nur Irwan Syazalee and Adania Mohd Redzwan narrowly missed out on podium finish, placing fourth in girl’s doubles with 2,431 pinfalls.

National up and coming kegler Qurratu’Ain Izdihar Mohd Pozi and partner Nurul Anis Nabila Mohd Nizam came in eighth place with 2,249 pinfalls.

Singapore’s Lim Shi En and Nur Irdina Hazly bagged gold with 2,637 pinfalls while South Korea’s Paek Ye Dam and Jo Yoon Seo won silver with 2,473 pinfalls.

Bronze belongs to Kiri Watanabe and Mao Kondoh of Japan with 2,456 pinfalls.

The tournament concludes on August 27. – Bernama