Malaysia leads UN-Habitat mission at Mayors Forum in Austria

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has embarked on its first international mission as president of the UN-Habitat Assembly (UNHA) by joining the 14th Mayors Forum of the World Cities Summit (WCS) 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

The event, running from July 2 to July 4, highlights the country’s commitment to sustainable urban development on the global stage.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming is leading the delegation in his role as UNHA president.

The team includes Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif and KPKT technical advisor on Multilateral Affairs Dr Neil Khor Jin Keong.

In a statement, Nga emphasised the significance of Malaysia’s participation, noting its potential to enhance the nation’s leadership in urban sustainability.

“As president of the UNHA, I am honoured to take part in this forum among mayors who are leading urban innovation on the ground. This is a vital opportunity to align global commitments with local action.”

The minister added that insights and partnerships from the forum would benefit Malaysia’s urban planning and housing strategies.

During the summit, Nga will engage in bilateral discussions with key figures, including UNIDO director-general Gerd Müller, Vienna Mayor and Governor Michael Ludwig, and Metropolis secretary-general Jordi Vaquer.

Topics will cover plan-led urban development, climate resilience, social inclusion, and progress toward SDG11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Nga is also set to deliver a special address at Mayors Forum Session 1, further reinforcing Malaysia’s role in shaping global urban policies.