Malaysia makes preschool mandatory at age 5 in new education reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Early childhood education will become compulsory for five-year-olds under Malaysia’s newly released 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), while community-based schools for Orang Asli and rural populations will be expanded nationwide. The Ministry of Economy’s blueprint outlines eight key strategies to transform education quality across all levels.

The document states: “Education reform is a key pillar of the structural transformation outlined under 13MP, aimed at improving learning outcomes, strengthening teacher competencies, and enhancing the overall quality of teaching and learning nationwide.”

Primary education will begin at age six following international standards, with English incorporated as part of instruction for lower primary students. The plan includes expanding language options at primary level and introducing a new law to regulate early childhood education.

A national education council will coordinate system-wide improvements, while universities will pilot greater autonomy schemes. The reforms also address special needs education, with expanded access from preschool to secondary levels nationwide.

Assessment systems will be upgraded to meet global benchmarks, including new frameworks to measure graduate outcomes and reduce skill mismatches. The document notes: “A mandatory paid internship scheme will be introduced to encourage greater participation from industry, particularly among micro, small and medium enterprises.”

Infrastructure development forms another key focus, with school construction becoming mandatory for large housing projects. Vertical schools will address urban land constraints, while PTPTN loan schemes will be revised for sustainability. A unified national platform will manage education sponsorships and donations from various stakeholders. - Bernama