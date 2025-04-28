Malaysia, Maldives to boost ties during ASEAN chairmanship

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the Maldives have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in advancing regional and international peace, stability, and development, particularly during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.

In conjunction with Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu’s four-day official visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Muizzu issued a joint statement on Monday highlighting the common understanding between the two nations on a range of important regional and international issues.

“Both leaders expressed satisfaction with their close and active engagements in regional and international affairs, and reaffirmed their commitment to continue the effort and cooperation, especially during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025,” the statement read.

Anwar and Muizzu also expressed concerns over the adverse impacts of climate change, particularly on coastal nations and small island developing states.

“Both leaders emphasised the urgent need for collective action to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in line with the Paris Agreement,” the statement said.

The leaders expressed their commitment to work together on regional and international platforms to ease access to climate finance for developing countries party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), especially the least developed countries and small island developing states.

Anwar and Muizzu also called for a stronger climate ambition and support for developing countries in the lead-up to the COP30 climate change conference in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025.

Malaysia’s total trade with the Maldives increased by 4.3 per cent from RM827.3 million (US$180.9 million) in 2023 to RM862.7 million (US$189 million) in 2024, making the archipelagic state Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner among South Asian countries.