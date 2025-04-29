Malaysia tops global Open Data Inventory 2024/25 rankings

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia made history by clinching the top spot in the Open Data Inventory (ODIN) 2024/25 rankings, with an overall score of 90 and an exceptional 99 in data openness, surpassing 198 countries.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the official report, released today by Open Data Watch (ODW), marked a significant leap for Malaysia, which was previously ranked 67th in the 2022/23 assessment.

He said that the achievement was a clear testament to Malaysia’s ability to strengthen its official statistics system and compete on the global stage.

“This success proves Malaysia’s ability to compete globally in terms of the openness and coverage of official data.

“This achievement is also the result of joint efforts by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) and other government agencies that have worked closely to provide timely and reliable data,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the ODIN assessment not only promoted best practices in the country’s data governance but also reinforced Malaysia’s global standing in terms of more granular data availability, transparency, and the use of open data.

“This initiative directly strengthens the country’s statistical system by providing high-quality data sets that meet modern analytical needs, while also supporting innovation in academic research and enabling data-driven decision-making,” he said.

He said the recognition achieved in the ODIN 2024/25 assessment also highlighted DOSM’s ongoing commitment to developing an inclusive, fact-based data ecosystem and driving sustainable development, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“With this significant achievement, Malaysia demonstrates its strong commitment to enhancing data-driven governance and reinforcing its position both regionally and globally,” he said.

The ODIN assessment report, released biennially, focuses on the openness and coverage of a country’s official data, assessed through the availability of key indicators, temporal and geographical disaggregation, and the ease of access to data in machine-readable formats.