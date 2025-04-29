Media practitioners must be bold in utilising AI, avoid breaching ethics

KUCHING: Malaysian media practitioners must be bold in adopting various artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create high-quality news content.

CATS FM broadcast journalist Irfan Nasrullah Jafli said that in line with current technological advancements, journalists must enhance their skills and knowledge to integrate AI into their work processes.

“It is very helpful. At the very least, it can reduce our workload and make our tasks more efficient.

“However, we should not rely solely on it because, at the end of the day, it’s just a tool. We must ensure that our writing conveys a soul and message for the readers,” he said when met at the AI technology training programme titled ‘AI For Journalism: Transcription & Smart Tools’, organised by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) here today.

The two-day programme, held at the Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS), which kicked off yesterday, involves 30 media practitioners from various agencies across Sarawak.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) administrative officer Wilma Stanley Geramong said the course provided a clear understanding of how AI can help journalists write news more quickly on the ground, and aid in researching and gathering verified information.

“I believe ethics is very important in using AI to ensure this technology is not misused for spreading false information or manipulating news.

“Journalists must use AI responsibly by constantly fact-checking and maintaining the integrity of their reporting,” she said.

Echoing her views, AWANI Borneo journalist Fadilah Sulaiman said media practitioners should understand and use AI as a complementary tool to enhance the quality and credibility of their reports.

She also said that challenges such as ensuring information accuracy and ethical use still exist.

“My advice to journalists who haven’t started using AI is to begin by learning the basics of the technology and use it as a supporting tool, not a replacement, to further strengthen the credibility and quality of their reporting,” she added.

The Bernama Centre of Excellence is the coordinator of AI training courses for the media under the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 allocation. A similar training programme will be held in Sabah on May 6 and 7.