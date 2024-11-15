Malaysia may be the chair, but ASEAN will work as one - PM

LIMA (Peru): Malaysia may be the chair for the ASEAN and ABAC-Asean Caucus next year, but the 10-member block will continue to work together as one under the concept of centrality, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He expressed his deep appreciation to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) for its unwavering commitment to promoting ASEAN-focused initiatives through the ABAC-ASEAN Caucus.

This strategic platform, inaugurated by ABAC Indonesia in November 2023 at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco, United States, reflects ABAC’s dedication to strengthening regional cooperation, fostering economic unity, and driving shared prosperity among Asean economies.

Anwar said that now is the time for Malaysia’s business community to take the lead.

ALSO READ: Anwar calls for stronger partnerships to ensure no one is left behind in fast-paced digital age

“We work together. There is no question about Indonesia taking over or Malaysia taking over. This arrangement is unique, and it is our duty to make sure that it works,” he said at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Dialogue with ABAC.

Also present were Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz, ABAC chairman Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam as moderator and ABAC Indonesia chairman Anindya Novyan Bakrie.

The ASEAN-ABAC Caucus comprises seven Asean members, namely Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, who are part of the APEC.

Anwar, who is here to participate in the APEC Economic Leaders Week (AELW), said the ASEAN-bloc remains unique as one of the most peaceful regions in the world, except for some minor issues with Myanmar.

ALSO READ: Malaysia stands ready to align policies to match new demands, industries - PM Anwar

“We are also the fastest-growing economy in the world. Therefore, we need to utilise available resources and collaborate as much as possible.”

The prime minister said the region should also tap into digitalisation’s advantages.

“In terms of food security and energy transition, we are all on the same page, and this is quite remarkable, and we tend to work together,” he said.

Besides this, Anwar said ASEAN should ensure the plight of the urban poor and the rural population are being alleviated so that equality will not increase.

He also echoed Prabowo’s call that ASEAN needs to do more to enhance business-to-business collaboration.

“And we are here as a government to help facilitate (the collaborations),” he added.