Malaysia mediates Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire with ASEAN support

PUTRAJAYA: Cambodia and Thailand have thanked Malaysia for its crucial mediation in achieving an immediate ceasefire after days of border clashes.

The breakthrough followed a special meeting hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs ASEAN.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called the talks “urgent and timely,“ crediting Anwar’s leadership for halting hostilities that had displaced thousands.

“Today’s meeting yielded positive results to stop the fighting, which has caused loss of lives and displacement. We hope this sets the foundation for future de-escalation,“ he said.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai echoed the sentiment, stating the ceasefire reflects Thailand’s commitment to peace. “Both sides agreed to implement the ceasefire in good faith,“ he added.

The agreement includes an unconditional ceasefire effective from midnight on July 28, followed by military and diplomatic talks. An informal regional commanders’ meeting is set for July 29, while Cambodia will host a General Border Committee session on August 4 to further normalize relations.

The US and China also played supportive roles, with their ambassadors attending the meeting. Hun Manet acknowledged their contributions, noting over 300,000 people had fled the conflict, including 140,000 Cambodians.

The leaders expressed optimism that the deal would restore trust. “This outcome allows hundreds of thousands to return home and rebuild cooperation,“ said Hun Manet. - Bernama