Malaysia monitors Thailand-Cambodia conflict closely, says PM Anwar

ALOR SETAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that Malaysia is closely monitoring the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, emphasizing the need for vigilance despite the country’s stable situation.

Anwar highlighted that while leaders from both nations have shown willingness to cease hostilities, Malaysia must remain cautious due to the strategic geopolitical importance of the ASEAN region. “We do not take it lightly even though the situation in our country is stable and calm; we learn from the experiences of our neighbouring countries,“ he told reporters after a closed-door meeting with PKR leaders.

He revealed that he had personally contacted Thai and Cambodian leaders, receiving positive responses. “Both prime ministers told me, ‘Anwar, thank you very much, we accept your role and we want you to carry on’,“ he said. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has also been directed to engage with his counterparts in both countries.

The conflict stems from a long-standing border dispute, with recent clashes occurring in the Preah Vihear area. Anwar welcomed signals from Bangkok and Phnom Penh for a potential ceasefire but acknowledged sporadic violations. - Bernama