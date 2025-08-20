Malaysia music industry study to address challenges and development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications is implementing a comprehensive Music Industry Development Study to examine critical issues facing the sector. This initiative aims to identify challenges and propose actionable plans for empowering sustainable development within Malaysia’s music industry.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted the study’s broad scope during his parliamentary address. He stated, “For music, we currently do not have a specific act, therefore the ministry is looking into the best way to ensure that an act is drafted to ensure the welfare, sustainability and development of the music industry.”

The minister confirmed the study will refine business models, governance structures, and staffing considerations. It will also examine specific legislative frameworks that could support industry development.

Fahmi emphasized the inclusive approach being taken to gather diverse perspectives. He revealed that twenty members have been appointed to the Music Industry Protem Committee representing various sectors. These include composers, lyricists, recording companies, singers, musicians, and academicians.

The committee also features representatives from Collective Management Organisations, publishing companies, associations, and event management professionals. Their collective input will directly inform the study’s findings and recommendations.

Fahmi explained how the study outcomes will guide future regulatory decisions. He said the results would determine “the availability and need for a specific body to regulate the development of the music industry or to include the music industry in the functions of existing agencies or regulatory bodies.”

Separately, the minister addressed proposed amendments to the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia Act 1981. He confirmed these amendments are expected to be tabled in the upcoming parliamentary session scheduled for October.

The proposed changes include expanding the act’s regulatory scope, governance mechanisms, functions, and enforcement provisions. Amendments will specifically address the membership structure of Finas Corporation Members to include experienced local film industry professionals.

The revisions aim to ensure members possess excellent achievement records in local film and credibility in advocating for industry welfare. Key terminology updates are also proposed to align with technological advancements, including redefining terms like ‘film’, ‘film production’, and ‘film distribution’.

New interpretations will be introduced for ‘application’ and ‘content application service’ to modernize the legal framework. The amendments seek to enhance Finas’ functions in archiving and international promotional activities for local films.

Enforcement improvements will focus on implementing fines and compounds related to licensing under Finas. Regarding regional cooperation, Fahmi announced the RIUH X ASEAN 2025 event scheduled for October alongside the 47th ASEAN Summit.

This event will showcase musicians from Malaysia and across ASEAN member states. Fahmi described it as “a good opportunity for us to further strengthen ties between local and foreign musicians, especially to build a spirit among ASEAN countries.”

The minister’s comprehensive update demonstrates the government’s multi-faceted approach to creative industry development. Both music and film sectors are receiving focused attention through legislative review and regional collaboration initiatives. - Bernama