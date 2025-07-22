Malaysia needs more funds for road maintenance, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry has requested additional funding to address urgent road maintenance needs across Malaysia.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan highlighted that weather, overloaded vehicles, and aging infrastructure are major contributors to road damage.

He stated, “To properly maintain roads this year, we need RM4 billion. However, we only received RM2.2 billion – a shortfall of RM1.8 billion or 45 per cent.”

Despite the budget constraints, the ministry remains committed to securing more funds for next year.

According to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), poor road conditions account for 13% of accidents. Issues like missing road markings, potholes, and inadequate lighting pose significant risks.

Ahmad added, “The annual death toll from road accidents remains high at around 6,000.”

Human error remains the leading cause of accidents at 80%, while vehicle-related factors contribute 7%.

To improve reporting, the MyJalan app allows the public to submit complaints under a ‘no wrong door’ policy.

Reports are forwarded to relevant agencies, including those overseeing rural and municipal roads. - Bernama