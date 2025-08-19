Malaysia needs strong commitment to maintain halal industry leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: A united approach is essential to preserve Malaysia’s status as a world leader in the halal industry, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He emphasised that coordinated efforts would boost the nation’s halal economy, reinforce its international market position, and create broader advantages for citizens.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Malaysian Halal Industry Development Council, stated these priorities emerged during a meeting on aligning the national halal agenda to shape the sector’s future.

“The goal is to keep Malaysia’s halal policies, strategies, and execution globally competitive and up-to-date,” he said in a Facebook post.

The session, led by Ahmad Zahid, included JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, Halal Affairs Coordinator Datin Paduka Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, and representatives from halal ecosystem agencies.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted the necessity of inter-agency collaboration to synchronise and strengthen all initiatives.

“With collective resolve and teamwork, Malaysia’s halal ecosystem will remain a national asset and an international benchmark,” he added. – Bernama