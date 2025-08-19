Macron labels Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at Europe’s gates’

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a predator” and “an ogre at our gates”. His comments came during an interview with French broadcaster LCI on Tuesday.

Macron cautioned European allies against placing trust in Putin amid ongoing tensions. “Putin has rarely honoured his commitments,“ Macron stated bluntly.

The French leader accused Putin of being a persistent source of instability. “He has constantly been a force for destabilisation,“ Macron said.

Macron also criticised Putin’s territorial ambitions. “He has sought to redraw borders to increase his power,“ he added.

The remarks followed fast-moving diplomatic efforts involving Ukraine and Russia. A potential peace summit between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being discussed.

Macron expressed scepticism about Russia’s future direction. “I do not believe that Russia would return to peace and a democratic system from one day to the next,“ he said.

The French president used stark imagery to describe Putin’s motivations. “Putin, including for his own survival, needs to keep eating,“ Macron explained.

He reinforced his warning with vivid language. “That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates,“ Macron declared.

Macron sought to reassure without downplaying the threat. “This does not mean that France would come under attack tomorrow,“ he clarified.

Yet he urged vigilance among European nations. “But of course this is a threat to Europe (...) let’s not be naive,“ Macron concluded. - AFP