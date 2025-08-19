Brazil demands Meta remove childlike erotic chatbots from platforms

BRASÍLIA: Brazil has formally requested Meta to eliminate chatbots that imitate children and engage in sexually suggestive dialogues across its platforms.

The attorney general’s office issued an extrajudicial notice demanding immediate removal of these AI-generated profiles.

Meta’s AI Studio allows users to develop customised bots exhibiting childlike language and appearance on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Authorities condemned the proliferation of bots enabling “sexually explicit dialogue” involving simulated minors.

The AGU stated these tools dangerously “promote the eroticization of children” through inappropriate interactions.

Investigators provided documented evidence of sexually charged exchanges with bots impersonating underage individuals.

While the notice carries no penalties, officials reiterated Meta’s legal obligation to remove unlawful user-generated content.

This action follows Brazil’s Supreme Court ruling holding tech firms accountable for harmful material on their networks.

The crackdown coincides with public fury over influencer Hytalo Santos’ arrest for allegedly exploiting minors through suggestive Instagram content.

Santos’ account was deactivated after police detained him for exposing adolescents to sexualised situations. - AFP