Malaysia often receives port calls of foreign navy vessels - Adly

MELAKA: Malaysia often receives port calls from foreign navy vessels as part of bilateral relations between nations, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said requests for port calls are typically channeled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of bilateral ties between Malaysia and the respective countries before being approved by Wisma Putra for docking permission.

“At the Ministry of Defence, it is part of our process to enhance cooperation with other countries, including those in Asia and beyond.

“For us, our relations with other nations are crucial in addressing emerging issues, particularly related to national defence, and I believe it should not be politicised as such bilateral relations will occur regardless of the government in power,“ he told reporters at the Santuni MADANI Programme in Bukit Katil here today.

Previously, Communications Minister and Unity Government Unity spokesman Fahmi Fadzil had clarified that there was no threat to the nation’s sovereignty following the docking of two Chinese naval vessels in Penang.

He was quoted as saying that warships from other countries, such as Australia, the United States, China, India, and others, frequently dock at Malaysian ports, but all follow protocols managed by Wisma Putra and are known to the Ministry of Defence.

Commenting on the operations of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-11 in Lebanon, Adly said the team remains stationed in the southern part of the country, and the decision to bring them back depends on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“Our orders remain for them to stay at their respective positions, though there have been some task modifications.

“Some may still be assigned to specific areas, but our operations have ceased in line with discussions with UNIFIL. The most important thing is ensuring the safety of our personnel,“ he said.

Regarding the Northeast Monsoon season, Adly said that the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is on standby, and all camps have been informed to be prepared.