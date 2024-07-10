Malaysia optimistic about China increasing MCYTT partcipation quota

SEPANG: The government is optimistic that the Government of the Republic of China will increase the number of participants in the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training Programme (MCYTT) next year based on the good relationship between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s top leadership.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said initially, the Chinese government offered 3,125 places to Malaysians to gain exposure to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes at 225 institutions in China.

“I’m grateful that after my visit to China last July, the Chinese Government agreed to give 2,000 more places to Malaysians, bringing the total to 5,125 places.

“And I’m sure that with the good relationships between our Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, the number of Malaysians offered to pursue TVET in China will be further increased next year,” he said when addressing 200 MCYTT participants here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister said the good diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China started under the leadership of the second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein who also held a meeting with the then Chinese Prime Minister, Zhou Enlai.

“Malaysia is the first ASEAN country to have opened an embassy and also established diplomatic relations with China.

“China appreciates Malaysia very much. That is why Malaysia is among the ASEAN member countries closest to China,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the government also agreed to finance round-trip flight tickets for MCYTT participants to China.

He said MCYTT will be an important platform to educate local TVET talents, who are sent to the Great Wall country to undergo short-, medium- and long-term skills training.

“This effort will definitely have a significant impact in terms of job placement for our youth, improve the quality of TVET teaching staff and open up opportunities for further training up to skill degree level in China.

“Collaboration between Malaysian and Chinese TVET institutions and industries has also accelerated the transfer of technology that is much needed for the future of our industry,” he added.