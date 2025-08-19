Malaysia PM Anwar discusses Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire with Hun Manet

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a phone discussion with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding recent developments in the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand.

Anwar shared on Facebook that their conversation included evaluating the performance of the Interim Observer Team monitoring border activities between the two nations.

“We also discussed further steps that could be taken to enhance the effectiveness of the IOT’s monitoring operations,” he said.

Defence Forces Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar previously stated on 12 August that the Malaysia-led IOT plays a vital role in ensuring ceasefire transparency along the contested border.

Mohd Nizam confirmed the observer team would submit detailed reports on border conditions to both governments for review.

The neighbouring countries agreed to an unconditional ceasefire on 28 July following mediation talks in Putrajaya chaired by Anwar.

During the special meeting, Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai committed to organising a General Border Committee meeting to formalise ceasefire terms. – Bernama