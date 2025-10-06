PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Poland have pledged to expand bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors including education, culture, tourism, law enforcement and global security, following the official visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Malaysia.

In a joint statement issued today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President Duda reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening coordination in combating crime, including organised and transnational crime, illegal immigration, and human trafficking.

Both leaders recognised the crucial role of the private sector and people-to-people ties in advancing bilateral relations, and agreed to promote exchanges in education, science, vocational training, culture, national heritage preservation and tourism.

The two sides also emphasised the importance of fostering institutional collaboration in higher education and research. They expressed hope for the early conclusion of negotiations on a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Higher Education between Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education and Poland’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

In the cultural sphere, Anwar and Duda acknowledged the importance of archaeological exchanges and the conservation of national heritage, while supporting efforts to build direct ties between academic and cultural institutions of both nations.

On tourism, both leaders welcomed efforts to improve direct air connectivity between Malaysia and Poland. They encouraged airlines and tour operators from both countries to explore expanded routes and package tour offerings to boost tourism, cargo transport, and people-to-people ties.

The joint statement also highlighted Poland’s successful application to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia, which was endorsed by ASEAN. President Duda expressed gratitude to Malaysia for its support and leadership during the process.

Looking beyond bilateral matters, the two countries pledged to collaborate in reinforcing an open and free international system based on the rule of law, the United Nations Charter, and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Both leaders also highlighted the need to address pressing global challenges, including worsening regional security, climate change, resource security, cybersecurity, health threats, and protectionism.

They stressed the importance of enhancing pandemic preparedness, integrated disease surveillance, and robust public health response capabilities.

Duda, who is on his first official visit to Malaysia, was accorded a formal welcome at Perdana Putra Complex earlier today.

The visit underscores the strong and friendly relations between Malaysia and Poland, which have been built on mutual respect and close cooperation since diplomatic ties were established in 1971.

In 2024, Poland was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to US$1.33 billion (RM5.66 billion) compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s major exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products and transport equipment.