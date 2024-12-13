KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strategically positioned as it hosts a significant presence of global solar panel producers and benefits from abundant sunshine, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said Malaysia needs to enhance its capabilities in battery storage to complement its solar energy initiatives.

However, he noted that few countries outside the United States (US), China and Europe possess a well established solar panel supply chain.

Solar panel manufacturers in Malaysia previously concentrated primarily on the US market.

“But it is now time to use their Malaysian capacity to deliver green transition in Malaysia and Southeast Asia at an affordable rate.

“Malaysia should use the sweet spot we are in, such as the manufacturing capacity and the sunshine, to speed up on popularising the adoption of household solar solutions, hastening the pace of green transition,” he said at the launch of Senheng Electric (KL) Sdn Bhd’s solar solutions today.

Additionally, Liew hoped Malaysia will soon adopt a ‘popularising the green transition’ mentality so that the masses or the ordinary people would adopt solar solutions and many other green technologies.

“There is so much we could do to change through the adoption of green technologies,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said climate change is not going to go away and it will remain a major challenge the world will have to grapple with in the decades to come.

The government has stated Malaysia’s net zero commitment from “as early as 2050” to “reaching net zero by 2050”. It is a significant pledge, he said

“One of the key documents guiding the current government is the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which aspires to align capital, finances and green transition,” he added.