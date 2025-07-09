Malaysia praised by Thailand for ASEAN leadership and Timor-Leste expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand has applauded Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair this year, highlighting its crucial role in facilitating Timor-Leste’s expected entry into the regional bloc in October.

This expansion will mark ASEAN’s first new membership in over two decades.

Thailand’s Department of Information Director-General and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura confirmed that Timor-Leste will officially join ASEAN at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October.

“Malaysia has worked hard and done a great job. We commend them,” he told Bernama.

ASEAN, founded in 1967 by Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, has grown steadily over the decades.

Brunei joined in 1984, followed by Vietnam (1995), Laos and Myanmar (1997), and Cambodia (1999). Timor-Leste’s inclusion is seen as a strategic move to strengthen ASEAN’s global influence.

The youngest Southeast Asian nation, Timor-Leste, applied for ASEAN membership in 2011, nine years after gaining independence. In 2022, ASEAN granted it observer status, allowing participation in key meetings.

With a population of 1.3 million, Timor-Leste’s economy remains oil-dependent, though agriculture and services are growing sectors.

Nikorndej also praised Malaysia’s focus on inclusivity and sustainability, aligning with Thailand’s long-standing priorities.

He highlighted Malaysia’s initiative in forming the ASEAN Geoeconomic Task Force, which aims to tackle regional economic challenges. “I’ve heard the recommendations, and I believe they are very productive,” he said.

The task force, established in February 2024 in Desaru, Johor, seeks to develop coordinated responses to global economic shifts, reinforcing ASEAN’s resilience. - Bernama