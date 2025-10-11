Malaysia praised for diplomatic success in Palestinian humanitarian mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Global Peace Mission Malaysia has praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s firmness in defending Palestine and his stance on the struggle for humanity and universal justice.

GPM president Mohd Khairul Anwar Ismail said the Prime Minister’s statement at the Solidarity Gathering For Gaza and through the 2026 Budget presentation reflected the government’s commitment to stand firm with the Palestinian people.

He expressed appreciation for the government’s diplomatic success in bringing back Malaysians who were detained by the Zionist regime after participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

“This success proves Malaysia’s ability to play an active and authoritative role at the international level through principled and humanitarian diplomacy and demonstrates world solidarity towards the humanitarian struggle for Gaza.”

“It also marks the success of the MADANI diplomacy approach which combines moral firmness, diplomatic competence and humanitarian courage,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Khairul Anwar said Malaysia’s strength in fighting for the fate of Palestine lies in an inclusive approach combining government, non-governmental organisations, religious institutions, educational communities and civil society roles.

GPM proposed that Wisma Putra reactivate the Ops Ihsan platform as an official coordination mechanism for all Malaysian NGOs involved in aid missions to Gaza.

He said the move would consolidate NGO resources, energy and expertise while ensuring transparency and accountability in fund management.

The organisation also proposed that the government immediately send medical aid emergencies via special cargo flights and establish the MADANI Humanitarian Hub in Egypt as a coordination centre for assistance with international partners for at least two years.

“Both of these measures can be implemented by using existing funds under the AAKRP with a joint reporting mechanism between the government and civil society to ensure maximum transparency and effectiveness,“ he said.

Over the past two years, GPM has channelled more than 3.5 million ringgit in humanitarian aid from Malaysian contributions to the people of Gaza.

This aid includes medicines, basic food, clean water and health equipment managed through a field team led by GPM manager in Gaza Dr Tareq Al Tamas. – Bernama