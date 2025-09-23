Malaysia prioritises river basin management for potential La Niña in 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The government is prioritising river basin management as a key flood mitigation measure in preparation for a potential La Niña phenomenon early next year.

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said this includes the development of infrastructure such as Flood Mitigation Plans, alongside monitoring and early warning systems.

“This is PETRA’s priority through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage in the near term.”

He added that authorities are continuously monitoring the situation after officiating the 6th International Conference on Water Resources here today.

Malaysia is expected to face a brief La Niña episode from early winter 2025 until the beginning of 2026.

This weather phenomenon could potentially impact the country’s rainfall patterns.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a statement on Saturday containing its long-range weather forecast for September 2025 to February 2026.

Most international climate models predict the current neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation phase will persist until October next year.

This prediction comes with a 56% probability.

Akmal Nasrullah elaborated that disaster preparedness also involves prioritising maintenance and emergency funding for critical areas.

“Therefore, considering all existing constraints, assessments will be made to determine which agencies should be prioritised in addressing these issues.”

He confirmed this approach includes matters of budget allocation.

Additionally, he called on all parties, including industry players, to collaborate in finding solutions to the country’s water and flood management challenges.

“We need to increase interest and opportunities for private sector involvement.”

He stated this opens the door for those with expertise and technology to contribute more significantly.

“I believe this serves as a strong incentive for industry growth and opens the door to investments.”

The ICWR 2025 convened experts, stakeholders and policymakers to discuss increasingly critical water resource issues in Malaysia.

These issues include floods, droughts and river pollution. – Bernama