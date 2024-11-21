Malaysia promotes Health, Tourism at first-ever Expo in Namibia

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Commission of Malaysia in Windhoek, Namibia, on Wednesday hosted the inaugural Malaysia Health and Tourism Expo, highlighting the country’s dual appeal as a top healthcare and tourism destination.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), was aimed at promoting Malaysia as a travel destination for Namibians, a statement from the High Commission said.

Acting High Commissioner Datuk Dr Mohamad Rameez Yahaya in his welcoming remarks highlighted Malaysia’s position as a leading destination for healthcare, gaining significant international recognition in recent years, including the Medical Travel destination of the Year by the UK-based international Medical Travel Journal.

Compared with places like New York and the United Kingdom, he said the cost of living and medical healthcare in Malaysia are not only more affordable, it also provides access to world-class healthcare, making it an ideal spot for Namibians seeking medical treatment and leisure.

He noted that as of 2023, Malaysia had welcomed about 70 health travellers from Namibia, with gastroenterology being the most sought-after treatment.

He also highlighted the 90-day visa-on-arrival policy for Namibians, describing it as a key advantage for visitors.

“More Namibians should seek good and affordable healthcare in Malaysia while their families can enjoy their holidays in Malaysia – a symbiosis between both health and tourism sectors,” he said.

Additionally, he said Malaysia has received more than 23,000 health travellers from the African continent.

During the engagement session, Rameez assured that Malaysia offers seamless healthcare access and emphasised its readiness to explore collaborative opportunities.

The event was attended by key figures from Namibia’s health and tourism sectors, including Dr Armid Azadeh, chief executive officer of the Medical Association of Namibia, and Ben Nangombe, executive director of the Health and Social Services Ministry.