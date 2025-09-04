Malaysia property market resilient in first half of 2025 with RM107.68 billion transactions

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s property market demonstrated resilience during the first half of 2025, recording transaction values reaching RM107.68 billion.

The Valuation and Property Services Department reported 196,232 property transactions in its Property Market Report 1H 2025, representing a 1.3% decline compared to the same period last year.

Transaction values increased by 1.9% to RM107.68 billion, reflecting sustained market strength amid global economic uncertainties.

Government measures under Budget 2025 supported this resilience, including the Step-Up Financing Scheme under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme for first-time homebuyers.

Additional support came from tax relief on loan interest for residential properties priced between RM500,000 and RM750,000.

The reduction of the Overnight Policy Rate to 2.75% further contributed to market stability.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated these initiatives aim to enhance financial affordability and promote homeownership.

He emphasized that these measures help sustain demand within the residential property sector.

The minister made these remarks while officiating the launch of the Property Market Report and the Property Information System Malaysia 2.0 at Le Meridien Hotel. – Bernama