Malaysia protests new Philippine laws that infringe on Sabah’s maritime boundaries

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is sending a protest note to the Philippines regarding its two new maritime laws that infringe on Sabah’s maritime boundaries, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

He said the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Nov 8, were confirmed to have overstepped Malaysia’s 1979 New Map, which is based on international law.

He added that reference documents related to these laws also touched upon the Philippines’ claim over Sabah.

“We have finalised and considered several key issues that we will include in our protest note.

“We are sending this protest note today to demonstrate our commitment to defending Sabah’s sovereign rights and the sovereignty of our country,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the committee stage for the Foreign Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to international media reports, the Philippines’ two new maritime laws are seen as an effort to strengthen Manila’s claims over control of the South China Sea, which remains disputed to this day.

Regarding Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, Mohamad said the special allocation of RM560 million for the Foreign Ministry to organise various ASEAN-related events will cover expenses for conference facilities, accommodation for state guests and delegations, media and publicity, transportation and other services.

“The locations for ASEAN meetings, held throughout the country including in Sabah and Sarawak, will help generate domestic income across various local sectors such as services, hospitality, tourism, arts and crafts sales, and will promote Malaysian culture,“ he said.

Mohamad added that the Youth and Sports Ministry and relevant agencies are also involved in implementing several suitable programmes for young people to participate in making next year’s ASEAN Chairmanship a success.

He said the Foreign Ministry is committed to making ASEAN a strong platform to ensure that every initiative implemented brings long-term benefits to Malaysia and all member states of the regional bloc.