KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is making a concerted effort to carve its name in history by seeking the presidency of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) for the 2026–2029 term.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), in a statement today, said that various strategies and plans have been meticulously coordinated over the past two years, including bilateral meetings with the current presidency holder, Mexico; the host of the 2026 World Urban Forum, Azerbaijan; and strategic partner, Iran.

“Upon arrival in Nairobi, Kenya, the national delegation led by the Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming immediately began final preparations in the effort to elevate the nation’s stature as President of UN-Habitat,” the statement read.

KPKT said Nga also delivered a speech at a multilateral meeting related to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a sustainable development agenda co-organised by Italy and UN-Habitat.

Meanwhile, in a bilateral meeting at the UN-Habitat Headquarters in Nairobi, Malaysia expressed its intent to learn from Mexico’s presidency since 2019 and sought support for its own candidacy, during talks with Mexico’s Secretary General for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Enrique Javier Ochoa Martiner.

Nga also gave assurance that Malaysia is committed to continuing the legacy of excellence left by past leadership and to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the UN-Habitat framework.