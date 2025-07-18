Malaysia pushes for local tech innovation over product volume, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must prioritise homegrown technology and innovation rather than merely increasing product output, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He emphasised the government’s push for deep localisation and high-tech transfer to create better jobs, enhance technical skills, and elevate Malaysian SMEs as global suppliers.

“What we want is the ripple effect to spur local innovation, nurture engineers and technicians, support training institutions, and accelerate broader economic growth,“ he said during the launch of the Jaecoo J8 Premium Off-road First Class.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted that the event marked not just the debut of a new vehicle but also a milestone in Malaysia’s partnership with Chinese automaker Chery, showcasing the country’s growing role as an automotive innovation hub.

“As consumers demand higher quality and innovation, Malaysia is fast becoming a strategic hub for global brands looking to compete and grow,“ he added.

The minister urged Chery to expand its local presence through increased local content, vendor development, and skills transfer, reinforcing Malaysia’s ambition to become a high-value manufacturing and R&D centre for next-generation mobility.

To sustain long-term growth, he encouraged automakers to position Malaysia as a regional export hub, noting Chery’s progress in expanding exports.

“Consolidating production for domestic and export markets enhances economies of scale and strengthens local suppliers,“ he said.

With over 700,000 workers and a 4% GDP contribution, Malaysia’s automotive sector remains vital. The National Automotive Policy 2020 targets a RM104.2 billion GDP contribution by 2030, requiring advancements in R&D, software, and sustainable materials. - Bernama