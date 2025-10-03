Malaysia re-elected to ICAO Council for 2025-2028 term

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been successfully re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organisation Council as a Part III member for the 2025–2028 term.

This achievement reaffirms the country’s leadership and influence in global aviation matters.

The elections took place on September 30 during the 42nd Session of the ICAO General Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

Malaysia secured 154 votes, earning the seventh seat out of the 14 highly contested Part III positions.

This marks Malaysia’s seventh consecutive term on the ICAO Council since 2007.

The re-election reflects the international community’s continued trust in Malaysia’s aviation expertise and commitment.

Notably, Malaysia’s vote count increased from 136 votes in the 2022 ICAO Council elections.

In the previous election, Malaysia ranked 13th out of 14 contenders for the Part III seats.

This improvement demonstrates growing international confidence in Malaysia’s leadership capabilities.

The current vote count also represents the highest number Malaysia has received since 2013.

The ICAO Council plays a vital role in shaping international aviation policies and standards.

Its responsibilities include establishing safety standards and guiding policy frameworks for 193 member states.

The council also sets strategic priorities for global civil aviation development.

Malaysia’s continued presence ensures the nation actively contributes to key aviation discussions.

The country will champion important areas such as safety, sustainability, and innovation.

This milestone highlights the dedication of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

Their tireless efforts to uphold international standards have earned international respect and support.

Malaysia Aviation Group, AirAsia Aviation Group, and Batik Air jointly celebrated this national accomplishment.

The airlines emphasised the value of industry collaboration in enhancing Malaysia’s global aviation voice.

As part of Malaysia’s aviation family, they proudly join in recognising this significant achievement. – Bernama