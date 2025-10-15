Malaysia ready to deploy MAF battalion to Gaza for UN peacekeeping mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is prepared to deploy a Malaysian Armed Forces battalion to Gaza if selected by the United Nations for peacekeeping duties.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed a battalion has already been registered for this purpose.

“We expressed our readiness and intention to be there to help,“ he told reporters after launching the PERHEBAT Transformation Plan 2026-2035.

Malaysia now awaits the UN Security Council’s decision regarding peacekeeping force deployment to the conflict-torn territory.

“If Malaysia is selected to send a force, we are ready with one battalion,“ Mohamed Khaled stated.

He clarified that the Gaza mission battalion would be separate from Malaysia’s current contingent serving in Lebanon.

“That is rotated every year — we recall one group and send another,“ he explained.

“So we have other battalions on standby.”

The minister emphasised that deployment costs are not currently a priority consideration.

“If we truly want to help, we don’t need to talk about cost first,“ Mohamed Khaled said.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to global peace efforts and universal humanitarian principles.

The country remains steadfast in upholding these principles as the foundation of its support for the Palestinian cause. – Bernama