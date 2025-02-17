KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Malaysia stands ready to lead ASEAN with clarity and conviction as the ASEAN Chair for 2025.

Anwar, however, emphasised that leadership is not the sole responsibility of governments and urged businesses, academics, entrepreneurs and civil society to play a role in shaping a future that is inclusive, sustainable and resilient.

“ASEAN’s moment is now. We must act with urgency, unity and ambition to secure a prosperous future for all. This is not a time for incrementalism or short-term thinking.

“It is a time for bold decisions, transformative partnerships and a shared commitment to long-term prosperity,” he said during his keynote address at the China Conference Southeast Asia 2025 here.

Also present were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

As Malaysia deepens its role in ASEAN and strengthens its collaboration with China, Anwar also urged all relevant parties to be part of this vision.

“Let us build a future based on trust, innovation and shared aspirations,” said the Prime Minister.

The conference, organised by the South China Morning Post, has gathered more than 700 government officials, diplomats, global business leaders, scholars and thought leaders from around the world.

Throughout today’s sessions, the conference will examine the ever-evolving China-ASEAN relationship and discuss the strategic importance of stronger ties between China, the world’s second-largest economy, and ASEAN, the world’s most dynamic economic bloc.