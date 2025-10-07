Malaysia ready to share public service reform experience with ASEAN

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is ready to share its experience in implementing the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA), including its framework and practical lessons, with ASEAN member countries.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the exchange would allow regional nations to learn firsthand from Malaysia’s approach in strengthening three key pillars of reform.

These pillars are leadership, human capital and technology.

“In less than a year, ARPA has begun producing tangible results,“ he said in his keynote address at the ASEAN Conference on Future-Ready Public Service here today.

“One of the clearest indicators is that Malaysia has climbed 11 places in IMD World Competitive Ranking from 34th to 23rd in 2025.”

He described this as Malaysia’s best standing since 2020.

He said ARPA, introduced last year, has transformed Malaysia’s public service into one that is trustworthy, agile, people-centred and future-ready.

With the initiative implemented at the national level, he said it is expected to bring regional benefits while leveraging ASEAN’s collective platform as a benchmark for national progress.

“ARPA’s focus on human capital development is aligned with the ASEAN Declaration on Human Resource Development for the Changing World of Work 2020,“ he said.

“In short, Malaysia’s ARPA experience offers practical lessons and tools that can be shared within ASEAN.”

At the same time, Shamsul Azri emphasised that Malaysia will continue to leverage regional platforms to assess its performance against neighbouring countries.

He said the country would seek strategic support and set higher aspirations for its public service.

He said this proactive approach not only drives internal excellence but also positions Malaysia as an active contributor to ASEAN’s collective progress.

This contribution aims toward becoming a competitive and future-proof regional bloc. – Bernama