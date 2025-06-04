KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, as the chairman of ASEAN 2025 and host, is fully prepared to welcome the ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors attending the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) and related meetings starting tomorrow.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the preparations not only involved the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), but also involved the cooperation of various parties including the state governments.

“What is interesting about the organisation this time is that we see many people involved including from the state governments and federal government agencies who came to help ensure the event which will start tomorrow a success,“ he told Bernama after the 12th AFMGM walkabout session here today.

Amir Hamzah also stressed that this meeting is important to further strengthen the friendship between all ASEAN countries and also to bridge the gap between member countries.

“In this meeting, we can establish even closer economic relations between all ASEAN countries, especially in these turbulent times.

“I hope they will not only come to discuss and agree on what we want to do with the future direction but also to experience the hospitality we have in Malaysia,” he said.

About 300 delegates, comprising ASEAN finance ministers, central bank governors, officials from international financial institutions and private sector representatives will attend the AFMGM held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to discuss ways to advance the region financially.