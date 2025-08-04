Toddler injured after falling out of vehicle

KUANTAN: A three-year-old boy was injured in the face after he was believed to have fallen out of a vehicle at Kilometer 5, Jalan Lipis-Merapoh, yesterday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Ismail Man said in the incident at about 11am, the victim was in the back seat of a Proton Iswara Aeroback driven by his father, who was travelling from Kampung Tempoyang to his home in Kampung Berembang.

“Initial investigations found that the child fell out of the vehicle through the open left rear window, when the 36-year-old driver stopped the vehicle to answer a phone call.

“However, the father who was unaware of the incident, continued on his journey until Kilometer 7 of Jalan Lipis-Merapoh, when he realised his son was not in the vehicle. The driver tried to search but failed and filed a police report in Kuala Lipis,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the driver’s son was found with facial injuries by a passerby and was taken to the Padang Tengku police station before receiving treatment at Kuala Lipis Hospital.

Ismail said the case is being investigated under Section 337 of the Penal Code and also requested the cooperation of any party who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.