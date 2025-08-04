Nine arrested for rioting with deadly weapons over quarrel

IPOH: Police have arrested nine local men for investigation into a case of rioting with weapons in an incident in Jelapang near Meru Raya on Sunday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said all the suspects, aged 19 to 41, were arrested at separate locations from 6.45 am this morning after police received a report from a 36-year-old man who was attacked by a group of armed men.

He said police also seized a BMW E90 3 Series vehicle and a golf club during the raids.

“The motive was apparently due to a disagreement over a motorcycle that was seized in illegal racing. Six injured victims received treatment as outpatients. The weapons used were a baseball bat, a machete, a samurai sword, a helmet and a long knife,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Abang Zainal Abidin said two of the nine suspects have past records related to criminal and drug cases, while four suspects tested positive for drugs.

“Anyone with related information can give a statement to the investigating officer Insp Mohamad Al Hakim at 011-11256246 or contact any nearby police station,“ he said.