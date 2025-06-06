KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the resilience of its education system to disasters through the launch of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030, which aligns with the United Nations’ Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he conveyed the message during a Ministerial Roundtable themed “Safe Schools” at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva today.

“This policy focuses on comprehensive risk reduction across all sectors, including the safety and continuity of education,” he said in a statement.

According to Ahmad Zahid, one of the key initiatives highlighted was the development of the Disaster Risk Reduction Education Module by the Ministry of Education, UNICEF Malaysia and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), which will benefit nearly 7,800 primary schools nationwide.

He said the module emphasises experiential learning, hands-on training and active student engagement in line with the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response framework.

To ensure comprehensive implementation, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia is also exploring strategic collaborations with non-governmental organisations, private companies and government-linked companies.

“At the same time, NADMA’s Community-Based Disaster Risk Management programme successfully engaged nearly 44,000 Malaysians, including over 12,000 youths, over the past year,” he added.

He also shared Malaysia’s initiative to build Permanent Relief Centres in high-risk school areas, with a federal government allocation of RM135 million.

These centres will function as shelters during disasters and serve as community learning hubs during normal times.

“Malaysia has also expressed its readiness to share expertise and foster cross-border collaboration in strengthening global school safety.

“We believe that investing in resilience today is the best protection for our children’s future,” he said, while leading the Malaysian delegation to the Eighth Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva.