Malaysia reaffirms commitment to resolving Myanmar crisis

REMBAU: Malaysia remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, including tackling human trafficking, to restore peace and safeguard the future of its people.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Myanmar’s situation was a key topic at last month’s ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Langkawi, with discussions focusing on urging all conflicting parties to cease hostilities immediately.

“While ASEAN upholds the principle of non-interference, the crisis in Myanmar has transcended borders.

“It has become an international concern involving human trafficking, online scams, cybercrime, and drug-related activities, all of which pose significant challenges to neighbouring countries, including Malaysia,“ he told reporters after presenting Ramadan contributions to mosques and surau in the Rembau parliamentary constituency today.

Mohamad, who is also the Rembau MP, added that restoring peace in Myanmar would ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to affected areas.

“We hope to see stability restored in Myanmar, as only then can discussions take place for holding elections. It is up to the people of Myanmar to determine their political future, but ASEAN’s primary concern is ending the crisis,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Malaysia continues to work closely with the Thai government to secure the return of 22 Malaysians believed to be victims of human trafficking in Thailand.

On a separate note, he expressed hope that the ASEAN-United States (US) Special Summit, whether held in Malaysia or the US, could take place soon to strengthen ASEAN-US relations, particularly Malaysia’s ties with Washington.

“We are awaiting a response from the US to confirm the date. While we have not set a deadline, we hope it can be held as soon as possible. If not, then after May,“ he said.

Mohamad recently said that Malaysia is actively working to organise the special summit, which has already been endorsed at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ level to ensure ASEAN maintains a balanced and neutral stance in global affairs.