Malaysia reaffirms support for Istanbul Declaration on Zero Waste

ISTANBUL: Malaysia has reaffirmed its full support and endorsement of the Istanbul Declaration on Zero Waste.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stated Malaysia stands in solidarity with Turkiye and 104 participating nations in promoting zero waste as a global duty.

He emphasised that zero waste forms the foundation of sustainable urbanisation worldwide.

Nga highlighted that the declaration calls for sustained political momentum and stronger multi-level cooperation.

The declaration also urges nations to accelerate zero waste initiatives contributing directly to Sustainable Development Goals.

It further demands equitable access to waste management and basic urban services for all communities.

Nga pointed to Malaysia’s own Malaysia Circular Economy Blueprint 2025-2035 as aligning with these international aspirations.

This blueprint provides a strategic roadmap through five key pillars for sustainable waste management.

Malaysia has demonstrated progress by closing more than 2,000 illegal dumpsites nationwide.

The country has achieved 100% urban waste collection coverage across all municipalities.

Malaysia successfully diverted over 22,000 tonnes of recyclables from landfills through various initiatives.

Nga commended Turkiye’s government and the Zero Waste Foundation under First Lady Emine Erdogan’s patronage.

He expressed pride in Malaysia joining nations translating the zero waste vision into real-world impact.

The Global Zero Waste Forum 2025 runs from October 17 to 19 in Istanbul with the theme ‘Zero Waste in Action: People, Places, Progress’.

The Istanbul Declaration reaffirms principles from the UN General Assembly Resolution on Promoting Zero Waste Initiatives.

It calls on member states to sustain global political momentum for zero waste and New Urban Agenda implementation.

Countries are urged to appoint national focal points coordinating with Turkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation.

The declaration accelerates progress on several Sustainable Development Goals through specific actions.

It promotes participation in UN-Habitat’s Waste Wise Cities initiative for better urban waste management.

Integration of zero waste principles into local climate action plans is strongly encouraged.

The declaration advocates partnerships and investment with private sector and multilateral institutions.

Collaboration with organizations like the United Nations, World Bank and Asian Development Bank is specifically highlighted. – Bernama