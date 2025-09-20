Malaysia records 336 drownings at sea from 2020 to August 2024

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency recorded 336 drowning incidents involving 499 victims between 2020 and 26 August 2024.

Acting deputy director-general (Operations) Rear Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah confirmed that 176 individuals were rescued during this period.

He further detailed that 216 victims lost their lives while 107 individuals remain missing.

Mohd Zawawi noted that most drowning victims were not wearing life jackets during activities like fishing or swimming.

He stressed the critical importance of wearing a life jacket during any water-based activity or when boarding a boat.

This simple precaution could prevent drownings and aid search teams in locating individuals if an incident occurs.

Mohd Zawawi announced enhanced monitoring and patrols at high-traffic beaches including Langkawi, Pengkalan Balak, and Port Dickson.

These increased security measures will focus particularly on school holiday periods.

He spoke during the launch of the World Clean Up Day 2025 programme at Pengkalan Balak Beach.

The initiative forms part of the Sahabat Maritim Programme in collaboration with Soroptimist International Ampang.

Launched in 2020, the programme engages the maritime community and stakeholders while fostering positive relations with MMEA.

A total of 23 programmes have been organised to date under this initiative.

Participants in today’s event collected 150 kilogrammes of waste, primarily plastic packaging, along the beach.

Mohd Zawawi emphasised the vital role of local coastal communities, particularly fishermen, as the eyes and ears of the MMEA.

He encouraged them to report any suspicious activities like smuggling or illegal fishing at sea.

This collaboration strengthens Malaysia’s maritime defence and ensures safer national waters. – Bernama