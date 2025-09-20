Swiatek reaches Korea Open final after winning two matches in one day

IGA SWIATEK powered into the Korea Open final after weather disruptions forced her to complete two matches within a single day.

The Polish six-time Grand Slam champion dominated Barbora Krejcikova 6-0, 6-3 in their rescheduled quarter-final clash.

Swiatek returned to the court hours later to deliver another commanding performance against Australia’s Maya Joint.

The world number two secured her semi-final victory with an emphatic 6-0, 6-2 scoreline.

She will face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in Sunday’s championship match after her straight-sets win over Katerina Siniakova.

“I just focused on myself and on the goals that I had before and continued doing what I was doing throughout the whole tournament, because it’s been working,“ said Swiatek.

The top seed arrived in Seoul seeking redemption after her surprising US Open quarter-final exit to Amanda Anisimova.

Swiatek needed one hour and 25 minutes to dispatch Krejcikova in their delayed encounter.

Her evening match against Joint proved even more efficient, concluding in just one hour and six minutes.

The Polish star maintained relentless intensity throughout both matches, sealing her semi-final victory with a clinical net winner.

Tournament organisers rescheduled all four quarter-finals from Friday due to persistent bad weather.

The week-long event has experienced multiple delays caused by unfavorable playing conditions. – AFP