Malaysia records 6,144 teenage pregnancies from 2023 to March 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,144 teenage pregnancies were recorded between 2023 and March 2025, according to Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She cited Health Ministry statistics showing 2,737 cases in 2023, 2,752 in 2024, and 655 in the first quarter of 2025.

A 2015 study published in the Medical Journal of Malaysia identified limited access to reproductive health education as a major contributing factor.

The study, titled “A Review of Teenage Pregnancy Research in Malaysia”, found many teenagers lacked awareness on preventing unplanned pregnancies.

Noraini noted that these findings were supported by a 2019 study by the National Population and Family Development Board.

She was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS–Sri Aman) on teenage pregnancy statistics and causes.

A 2020 study in the Malaysian Journal of Psychology highlighted peer pressure and media influence as additional risk factors.

Exposure to sexually explicit content was also identified as a contributing issue.

Noraini added that poverty, school dropouts, and unemployment further increase teenagers’ vulnerability.

When asked about mitigation efforts, she mentioned the Reproductive and Social Health Education (PEKERTI) module.

The module covers reproductive health, decision-making skills, and personal safety from abuse.

An action plan to address underage marriages is also part of the ministry’s initiatives. - Bernama