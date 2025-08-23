Malaysia records 85 foreign enforcement cases in waters since 2021

BANDAR BAHARU: Malaysia recorded 85 cases of foreign enforcement presence in its national waters between 2021 and July this year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) handled these incidents by advising neighbouring countries’ enforcement agencies against encroachment.

He also revealed that five armed robbery cases and 274 human trafficking cases were documented in Malaysian waters during the same period.

Saifuddin emphasised that ongoing operations with sea and air assets have effectively curbed maritime security threats.

The Home Ministry is finalising preparations to chair the ASEAN Security Ministers’ Meeting in Melaka from September 8 to 12.

Malaysia will use this meeting to highlight regional security issues and achieve key commitment outcomes.

“Our focus will be on three areas, namely capacity building, intelligence sharing, and joint operations,“ he said.

He added that these three elements are essential to effectively combat cross-border crime throughout ASEAN. – Bernama