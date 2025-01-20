KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to achieve impressive results in terms of security, as reflected in the Global Terrorism Index 2024, which shows a decline in terrorism threats, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, in a Facebook post, said that Malaysia is ranked the 10th most peaceful globally and second in Asia based on the Global Peace Index 2024.

“However, we must not be complacent. Threats such as cyberterrorism should be countered with proactive actions, the latest technology and close cooperation from all parties.

“With integrated efforts, Insya-Allah, Malaysia will remain peaceful, safe and prosperous,“ he said.