Malaysia records RM933.4m in flood losses in 2024 - DoSM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia records RM933.4 million in flood losses in 2024, equivalent to 0.05 per cent of the nominal Gross Domestic Product, according to the Special Report on the Impact of Floods in Malaysia released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the highest losses were recorded in living quarters, surging to RM372.2 million (2023: RM168.3 million), followed by public assets and infrastructure at RM303.4 million (2023: RM380.7 million).

“The agriculture sector’s losses increased to RM185.2 million (2023: RM120.6 million), while business premises recorded RM54.1 million (2023: RM53.2 million) in losses.

“Meanwhile, vehicle damages amounted to RM17.3 million (2023: RM22.3 million), and the manufacturing sector experienced the lowest impact at RM1.2 million (2023: RM10.3 million),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah experienced the most significant losses, particularly in housing and business premises, while vehicle and manufacturing losses remained relatively modest.

In terms of living quarters, Mohd Uzir said Kelantan suffered the most substantial losses amounting to RM139.0 million, followed by Terengganu at RM103.1 million and Kedah at RM54.0 million.

The hardest-hit districts in Kelantan were Pasir Mas with RM46.2 million in damages, followed by Tumpat (RM31.7 million) and Kota Bharu (RM19.2 million).

“In Terengganu, Besut recorded the highest living quarters losses at RM38.4 million, followed by Setiu (RM16.1 million) and Kemaman (RM14.2 million).

“For Kedah, Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu suffered the most, with losses of RM22.0 million and RM9.4 million, respectively, followed by Baling, which recorded RM6.9 million in damages,” he added.

In terms of business premises, Kelantan also incurred the highest losses, totalling RM27.1 million, followed by Terengganu at RM16.4 million and Kedah at RM4.3 million.

Meanwhile, Terengganu recorded the highest vehicle damage losses at RM5.8 million, followed by Kelantan with RM4.0 million and Kedah with RM2.1 million.

Based on a case study conducted by DOSM, Mohd Uzir said 65 per cent of flood victims received assistance within 48 hours.

“More than 45 per cent of flood victims prepare for disasters by stocking up on essential daily supplies to ensure survival during emergencies. Additionally, 17 per cent take protective measures by subscribing to insurance as financial security in the event of damage or loss.

“However, less than 0.1 per cent choose not to have insurance coverage. Meanwhile, 25 per cent of flood victims do not make any preparations, which may increase the risk of difficulties during and after the flood,” he added.