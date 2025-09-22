Malaysia rejects misinterpretation of its support for Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia firmly rejects any malicious attempt to misinterpret its long-standing political support and humanitarian efforts for the Palestinian people.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Malaysia has consistently advocated for peace, justice, respect for the United Nations Charter and international law, as well as for peaceful co-existence among and between nations.

These fundamental principles have been the foundation of Malaysia’s foreign policy since its independence.

Malaysia has strongly opposed colonisation, foreign occupation, gross violation of international law, including human rights and humanitarian law, as well as the apartheid.

Malaysia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian struggle for peace, justice, freedom, and independence aligns with these core and universally recognised principles.

The nation strongly opposes the occupation and genocide committed against Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli regime.

Malaysia will continue to work constructively with the international community towards peace and justice, as well as for humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

The ultimate goal remains the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Justice and accountability are crucial for lasting peace to prevail according to the ministry.

The Israeli Zionist regime must be held accountable for the gross injustices it continues to commit against the Palestinians and for its persistent violations of international law. – Bernama