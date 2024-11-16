Malaysia, Republic of Guinea should enhance engagement in technical assistance - Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the Republic of Guinea should intensify their engagement, particularly in market access and technical assistance, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Liew said this is important as Malaysia possesses expertise in key areas such as Islamic finance, hajj management, and credit rating.

“The Republic of Guinea Planning and International Cooperation Minister Ismael Nabe emphasised the importance of increasing Malaysia’s presence in Guinea, and we agreed on the need for greater engagement between both countries.

“I thank him for the opportunity to engage, and I look forward to deeper collaboration between Malaysia and Guinea,” he said in a statement on Nabe’s courtesy visit.

According to the statement, the Republic of Guinea has just launched its Country Strategic Plan for 2024-2029, which focuses on promoting green economy, accelerating digital transition, developing human capital, and fostering innovation to transform the economy.

Liew also said that he supported Nabe’s proposal to hold an economic dialogue between ASEAN and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

“This will facilitate economic exchanges between Malaysia and African nations, especially the Republic of Guinea, expanding trade and strengthening supply chains in response to the current geopolitical challenges,” he said.