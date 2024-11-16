Seven flood mitigation projects worth RM1.006 billion underway in Melaka - DPM Fadillah

ALOR GAJAH: Seven flood mitigation projects (RTB) are currently underway in Melaka, involving a total allocation of RM1.006 billion, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said one of the projects is the Alor Gajah RTB Phase 1 in Kampung Tebat here, with an allocation of RM30 million.

He said the project comprises several components, such as the construction of flood retention ponds and water channels to facilitate water flow to the river.

“There will also be embankments built to prevent low-lying areas from being flooded.

“Once completed, this project is expected to protect approximately 1,270 residents in this area from floods, based on our studies,” he told reporters after inspecting the project with Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh here today.

Fadillah said the project, which commenced on Aug 16, 2022, is expected to be completed by August 2025 and progressing smoothly.

The other six projects include the Sungai Melaka RTB Phase 1 in Durian Tunggal, costing RM40 million; the Krubong-Durian Tunggal Flood Mitigation Pond Upgrade Project, which will serve as a dual-purpose facility for flood mitigation and water resource management (RM603 million), and the Sungai Duyong RTB (RM163.8 million).

In addition, the Bandar Merlimau RTB (RM36 million), the Bandar Jasin RTB (RM60 million) and the Sungai Putat RTB (RM72.83 million).

Earlier, Fadillah witnessed the handover ceremony of completed projects by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to the Melaka government at the Alor Gajah Municipal Council.

These completed projects, with a total allocation of RM28.6 million, include the River Mouth Conservation Projects at Sungai Baru and Sungai Punggor, the Telok Gong Coastal Erosion Prevention Project, the Installation and Upgrade of Mechanical and Electrical Equipment for the National Hydrological Network stations and the Construction of Telemetry Hydrology Stations for Phase 2 of the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme.